Govt increases regulatory duty on luxury items’ import

Islamabad: The federal government on Tuesday increased regulatory duty on the import of over 600 luxury items, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the federal government, regulatory duty on over 600 luxury items has increased. Th duty on imported meat and fish has been double, the notification read.

The government has increased the duty on imported cereal and flour from 10% to 35% while the duty on imported dry fruits has been increased from 20% to 70%. The duty on imported oranges and grapes has been increased from 10% to 49%, the notification added.

The duty on imported chocolate, cocoa powder, Jam, Jellies and bathroom fittings, jewellery boxes and crockery has been increased to 49%. While the duty on imported cars has been increased from 70% to 100%.

The federal government on August 20, allowed the release of imported items that have reached the ports after 30th June with a penalty surcharge of 100 per cent of assessed value.

According to details, the federal government has allowed the release of all imported items and slapped up to 100 per cent fines on goods that had reached ports by the end of July despite restrictions.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Ministry of Commerce after the federal cabinet’s approval. The government has allowed the release of vehicles, mobile phones, home appliances and other items with a penalty surcharge of 100pc.

