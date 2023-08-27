Govt increases toll tax on motorways; here’s the new rates

LAHORE: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has jacked up the toll tax rates on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2) for another time, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the new taxes applied on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) came into effect on August 26 and will remain imposed for the next 12 months.

According to revised rates, the rate of car toll has been increased by Rs 3.7 per km to Rs 1100, while that of the wagon has been increased to Rs 1840.

Furthermore, the coaster fare has been jacked up by Rs 7.22 to Rs 2,590 and the toll tax for coach has been increased by 10.29 to 3,690.

The toll tax for the trailer has been increased to Rs 6,170 on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway, the notification stated.