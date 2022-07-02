Govt increases Urea & DAP fertilizer prices

The federal government has increased the prices of Urea and DAP fertilizers by Rs450 & Rs2,751, ARY News reported.

According to details, the price of Urea and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizers has been increased by the federal government. The price for a bag of Urea had been increased by Rs450 while the price for DAP has been increased by Rs2,751 from Rs9500 to Rs12251.

It is to be mentioned here that farmers across the country protested against the unavailability and price hike of fertilizer for their crops in recent days.

According to a report released by the federal Ministry of Interior, the government of Sindh as well as I.G. Police Sindh and the provincial agriculture department were directed to act against the smugglers and hoarders of fertilizer.

The interior ministry’s report pointed out hoarders and smugglers in provinces behind the fertilizer shortage in the country.

Also Read: Dealers smuggled Urea to cause fertilizer shortage: interior ministry

“In Sindh 40 dealers, Balochistan 28 and Punjab 24 dealers were involved in fertilizer hoarding,” according to the report. “Two smugglers from Mirpur Khas smuggled 300 metric tonnes of fertilizer,” the report disclosed. “Fifteen smugglers belonged to Balochistan and two to Punjab involved in the corrupt practice,” the report said.

Comments