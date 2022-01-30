‘Rs1.5bn allocated to introduce electric vehicles in country’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday announced that the Ministry of Climate Change has allocated Rs1.5 billion to introduce electric vehicles in the country under the Green Stimulus initiative.

In an interview with state-run news agency, the SAPM there was a need to accelerate the induction of electric vehicles in the country to gain the dividends of the first-ever Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

Under the Green Stimulus initiative electric buses would be launched at the Mass Transit Metro Bus routes and also a special route in the federal capital starting from Islamabad Zoo to Monal, he said.

“It will help ensure safe, affordable and emissions free transport for the citizens and will also encourage the masses to opt EVs,” he added.

The SAPM further informed that he had opposed the proposed taxes on EVs in the federal cabinet meetings and would also continue to advocate low tariffs to be imposed on the environmental-friendly initiative.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet on Dec.22 had approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy.

