Govt Invites applications for NEPRA Chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday advertised the vacancy for the position of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman and invited all eligible candidates to apply within two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the federal government issued an advertisement for the vacant position of NEPRA Chairman, and after approval from the cabinet, the appointing process has been initiated.

The eligible candidates have to submit their applications within 15 days and the maximum age limit for the position is set at 59 years, while the tenure for the Chairman NEPRA appointment will be for four years.

It should be noted that the tenure of Hafiz Farooqi as Chairman of NEPRA is ending in August 2023.