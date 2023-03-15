Govt jacks up prices of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday jacked up the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs13 per litre with immediate effects, ARY News reported.

According to details, the federal government announced to increase in the rate of petrol by Rs5 per litre after which the price of petrol was fixed at Rs272 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs13 per litre to Rs293.00. The price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs2.56, after which the new price of kerosene oil has become Rs190.29 per litre.

However, the price of light diesel has remained unchanged.

It is pertinent to mention here that On Feb 2023, the federal government slashed the prices of petrol by up to Rs5 per litre effective from March 1, 2022.

In a televised address to the nation, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the federal government has slashed petrol prices by Rs5 per litre, reducing it to Rs267 per litre from the existing Rs272 per litre.

Ishaq Dar noted that the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) would remain unchanged at Rs280 per litre.

The prices of Kerosene oil have been reduced by Rs15 per litre, from Rs202.73 per litre to Rs187.73 per litre whereas that of Light Diesel Oil has been reduced from Rs196.69 per litre to Rs184.68 per litre, a decline of Rs12.

