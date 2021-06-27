Govt decides to conduct judicial probe into death of Usman Kakar

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Sunday decided to hold a judicial inquiry for late Senator Usman Kakar’s tragic death, ARY News reported.

According to details, the provincial government has ordered the formation of an investigation team under the supervision of two judges of the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader and former senator Usman Khan Kakar had passed away in Karachi on Monday. He was 60.

Kakar was critically injured after he fell in his house leading to severe brain injury. He had been shifted to Karachi’s private hospital after head surgery in Quetta.

Usman Kakar had been rushed to Karachi from Quetta via an air ambulance after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was shifted to Karachi’s private hospital after head surgery in Quetta.

Read More: USMAN KAKAR’S POST-MORTEM REPORT FINDS NO SIGN OF TORTURE

The opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly had expressed suspicions over Kakar’s sudden death and demanded a parliamentary probe.

According to the initial post-mortem report, no sign of torture or injury was found on Kakar’s body and ascertained that it was a natural death caused by a brain haemorrhage.

Usman Kakar was born in 1961 in Muslim Bagh, Killa Saifullah District. He received the degree of Bachelor of Laws from Law College Quetta in 1987. During his student life, he joined the Pashtun Student Organisation as a unit secretary. He joined the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) in 1996.