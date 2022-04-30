Govt keeps fuel prices unchanged for May

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday kept fuel prices unchanged for the next 15 days so that consumers are not burdened with the price hike, Finance Ministry said in a statement issued.

“In the fortnightly review of petroleum products prices, the prime minister has rejected the proposal of OGRA for an increase in prices of petroleum products,” the statement said adding the PM directed to maintain the prices of at the current level so as not to burden the consumers with hike in prices.

Accordingly, petrol would be sold at Rs149.86 per litre, high-speed diesel at Rs144.15 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs125.56 per litre and light diesel oil at Rs118.31 per litre.

Read more: Finance minister rules out immediate hike in fuel prices

Earlier, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said that the fuel prices would not be increased immediately.

The statement from the finance minister comes after a fuel shortage was reported in several parts of the country.

“No chance of an immediate hike in petrol prices in the next few days,” said Ismail in a statement and hinted at revising prices after May 1.

Comments