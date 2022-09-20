Govt launches ‘Adopt a District’ programme for flood-hit regions

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has launched ‘Adopt a District’ programme, under which control of flood-affected regions will be transferred to another district with enough resources for a month, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the programme was announced by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. Under the programme, districts that possess ample human and administrative resources will take control of flood-affected areas.

Briefing media persons, the Planning minister said under this scheme, the administrative, human and health sector resources of major districts especially in Punjab – which have not been damaged by the floods – will be left at the disposal of those affected by the calamity.

He urged the provinces to start implementing adopt a district programme. “Provinces should open the doors to their resources to help people. This will be a huge help to the country,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal further said that two million mother and child nutrition packs would also be raised with the support of university students.

“Vice Chancellors of each university will task students to prepare this nutrition pack individually or with the support of community to help flood-affected women and children,” he added.

The federal minister added that the government was working to establish mobile clinics and maternity hospitals in the affected areas keeping in view the health needs of women there.

Ahsan Iqbal also appealed the religious scholars to encourage the people in their Friday Sermons to extend a helping hand to the flood victims.

‘Relief aid’

Taking over the presser, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz said Pakistan has so far received 114 relief flights from 20 countries.

Giving further details, the NDMA Chairman noted that the relief goods sent by different countries include tents, tarpaulin, blankets, food packs, medicines and boats.

Akhtar Nawaz also said that Sindh was the most affected province, hence, 55 to 60 percent relief goods were sent to the province followed by 15 to 20 percent to Balochistan. He said that a complete record of relief goods is being maintained to ensure transparency.

