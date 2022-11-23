Govt launches interest-free installment smartphones scheme

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haq launched an interest-free installment scheme to buy smartphones, ARY News reported.

As per details, the smartphone-for-all scheme was launched for low-income people who cannot afford to pay a huge sum of the amount at once.

The initiative was launched by the IT ministry in a joint collaboration between GSMA and Pakistani start-up QisstPay.

Addressing the launching ceremony, federal minister Amin Ul Haq said that under the scheme anyone can obtain a Smartphone easily just through CNIC, without any lengthy documentation hassle.

In the first phase smartphones worth 10,000 to Rs. 100,000 will be distributed in 3 to 12-month instalments.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque urged Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to establish its office in Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry of IT & Telecom shared that the minister met a high-level delegation from Meta in Romania. Some 186 ministerial delegations have gathered in Bucharest, Romania for the Ministerial Conference of the International Telecommunication Union

