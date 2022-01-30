Govt launches Kamyab Jawan employment programme for youth

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday launched an employment programme for youth under the Kamyab Jawan initiative.

Addressing the participants of the closing ceremony of Jobs Marathon, the federal minister said the government was striving to create massive employment opportunities for young people under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

He congratulated the management of AAA Associates for organizing a Jobs Marathon programme to give jobs to the youth, adding, such programmes are needed of the hour as 68 percent population of the country comprises on youth aged less than 30 years.

Usman Dar also thanked all the private sector organizations for raising salaries of their employees responding to the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The SAPM appreciated Chairman, National Vocational and Technical Training (NAVTTC) Syed Javed Hassan for introducing the National Employment Exchange Tool, a state of the art portal and one platform for job seeks and employers.

“We will try to bring the private sector, academic and industry on the platform,” he added.

“We are going to organize Jobs fairs and Jobs Marathons in collaboration with NAVTTC, different ministries and private sector to facilitate maximum youth of the country,” he informed.

Read More: RS50 BILLION TO BE DISBURSED UNDER KAMYAB JAWAN PROGRAM THIS YEAR

On Tuesday, Usman Dar announced that the registration for Kamyab Jawan’s Skills for All program has been initiated and said that it would help youngsters in earning revenues for themselves and the country.

While making the announcement from his Twitter handle, Usman Dar had said that the government has earmarked 60,000 skill scholarships for students in 1000 top educational institutes of the country in the third batch of the Kamyab Jawan Skills for All.

Comments