Govt launches mental health app, helpline

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday launched a mobile application and helpline to address the issues related to mental health.

The App titled “Humraaz” and toll-free helpline 1166 would provide free mental health assistance to the people.

“On this World Health Day today, I am pleased to announce the launch of government’s first dedicated mental health App Humraaz & helpline,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister said citizens’ well-being and especially mental health was paramount for the society’s improvement. “We need to remove taboo around mental health,” he added.

The app will offer psychotherapy, daily-activity monitoring, connection with professionals, chatbots, WhatsApp support and appointment booking.

Salman Sufi, who is head of the prime minister’s strategic reforms, said the aim of the initiative was to provide consultation services and to help improve the health and quality of life of people suffering from deteriorating mental health.

