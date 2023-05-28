Govt launches probe against ex-DG Hajj in Saudi Arabia

29.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has launched an investigation against the former Director-General (DG) Hajj deputed in Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that an investigation was launched against ex-DG Hajj in Saudi Arabia Sajid Manzoor Asadi following the directives of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood.

Senator Talha Mahmood said in a statement that the former DG Hajj Sajid Manzoor Asadi was accused of alleged corruption in the contracts of medicines and food. He added that complaints and evidence were also received by the concerned authorities.

He said that corruption and negligence will not be tolerated in Hajj rituals. Mahmood said that he is responsible for protecting public funds as an elected representative.

The foreign minister also announced to start an audit of the Hajj operation. “Any officer and employees will not be pardoned if they are found guilty of corruption.”

