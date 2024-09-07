web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 7, 2024
- Advertisement -

Govt launches scholarship scheme for students in Punjab

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a move to support talented and deserving students of the province, the government of Punjab announced Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Punjab Higher Education Commission and several private universities to implement the initiative.

Under this initiative, the government will be provide scholarships equivalent to Rs 7 billion to students this year.

The Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme is set to complete in seven years with a total budget of Rs 131 billion.

However, the budget will be increased by 10 percent each year to ensure that more students will get benefit from the scheme.

By the end of the program, around 30,000 students from Punjab will have gained access to financial aid, helping them pursue higher education and achieve their academic dreams.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.