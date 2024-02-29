Govt lifts travel ban imposed on ministers, govt officers 

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on Thursday lifted the travel ban previously imposed on ministers and government officers, ARY News reported.

As per details, the cabinet division dispatched letters to all ministries and divisions, informing them of the removal of the ban that was imposed on January 29, 2024.

It stated that matters related to foreign travel by ministries should now adhere to the guidelines in the 2018 policy.

It is pertinent to mention here that Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar withdrawn permission granted to federal ministers, advisers and government officials for foreign visits.

Read more: Ministers, officials barred from making foreign visits

“I am directed to convey that the prime minister has been pleased to withdraw all permissions for foreign visits, official or private, granted to the federal ministers, advisors and special assistants to the PM, and all federal officers with immediate effect,” stated a notification issued by Cabinet Division.

The statement added, “No leave for any foreign visit shall be granted till the completion of the election process and the assumption of office by the new government”.

It directed all federal secretaries to ensure that all permissions for foreign visits, official or private, granted or allowed by the ministers-in-charge of their divisions are also withdrawn with immediate effect.