Govt likely to accept resignations of 30 more PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has expedited the process of accepting resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The government is likely to approve the resignations of 30 more PTI MNAs, sources told ARY News.

The session of the Lower House has been summoned on January 27. Sources said that the resignations of more PTI lawmakers will be accepted before the NA session.

The NA speaker is expected to ask the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to denotify 30 more PTI MNAs after accepting their resignations in the coming days.

Sources said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) took coalition parties in confidence regarding its new strategy.

Earlier in the day, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf claimed on Thursday that many Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are yet to decide on their resignations.

“I am fully satisfied after accepting the resignations of those MNAs who had made confirmations. Many PTI contacted me to hold the acceptance of their resignations as they are undecided yet.”

MNAs denotification by ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denotified more Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the NA speaker accepted their resignations.

After the announcement of PTI MNAs’ return to the National Assembly, the federal government made a move to accept their resignations in an apparent bid to reduce the number of opposition lawmakers.

At the request of NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denotified 35 more MNAs including top PTI leaders.

Prior to the latest move, the NA speaker put a condition to separately verify the resignations of the PTI lawmakers, however, the opposition party was urging Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to collectively approve the resignations.

In July last year, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs.

