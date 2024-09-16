‘Govt members unaware of contents in constitutional amendment bill’

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Atif Khan, raised concerns over the lack of transparency related to constitutional amendment bill content, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking on the ARY News program ‘Off the Record’, Atif Khan stated that even government members are unaware of the contents included in the constitutional amendment bill.

“If the government was serious, they would have presented the bill publicly, but even the members of government seemed clueless related to amendments,” Khan said.

Atif expressed his embarrassment, pointing out that some MNAs were either sleeping or disengaged during parliamentary sessions.

He criticized the government’s failure to share the bill with its allies and questioned why the Law Minister hadn’t brought the draft forward for discussion in Parliament.

As part of the opposition, Atif Khan urged that, at the very least, the government should have disclosed the bill’s contents to its coalition partners.