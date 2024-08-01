Govt negotiators have no answer to our questions: Hafiz Naeem

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeem has said that the government negotiators have no answer to our questions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to media Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said the government should receive the price of the electricity not additional taxes. “The people are paying price of the contracts made by the government”.

“We have asked them to show us the agreements with the IPPs”, he said.

“We will not lift the burden of the incompetence of the government,” JI leader said. “The rulers should surrender their luxuries, free petrol and free electricity,” JI chief demanded.

“If anyone want to drive car, run his own private car. The nation will not pay for carrying your children to school and shopping of your wife,” he said.

Hafiz Naeem said, they have hiked their administrative expenses by 25 percent while the salaried class being overburdened, which has already paid billions in taxes.

“Taxes not being imposed over the feudal. They don’t pay sugarcane price to farmer and mint money by creating sugar crisis,” Hafiz Naeem said.

He said, these people running governments since 1994. “The IPPs business was also launched in 1994,” he said.

He demanded to cancel contracts of the local IPPs after forensic audit.

“The government people saying that the proposals are good but unacceptable,” he said.

He alleged of 1,000 billion corruption within the FBR. “The officers should be given cars not above than 1300 CC, it is not a big deal, but they don’t prepare to accept it,” JI leader said. “What happen if they will surrender 3000 to 4000 CC cars”, he questioned.

“Our sit-in will continue, and we will stage sit-ins across Pakistan. In case of no progress, we will take action, we will sit on highways and stage prolonged protest. We will ask the people to come with their power bills, we don’t want to boycott the electricity bills,” he said.

Hafiz Naeem said, “We have informed the government about our demands, they said, they are consulting with technical team. A meeting with the technical team has been expected tomorrow,” he added.