Govt has nothing to offer in talks, says Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub on Monday said that the PTI will observe black day in Swabi on February 08, ARY News reported.

PTI leader talking to media here said that the government has nothing in its hands to offer during the talks.

Omar Ayub said that the situation has been worsened in Balochistan.

He claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has no courage to speak in the National Assembly.

A dialogue between the government and opposition PTI, for the sake of political stability in the country, was reached to a stalemate after the PTI decided not to attend the fourth round of the talks owing to the government’s no reply over the opposition party’s demand for constitution of a judicial commission.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali said that the party will not attend the 4th round of dialogue.

Talking to media he said that the government was given seven days’ deadline, but it has still not announced the judicial commission.

However, the National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq who was presiding over the dialogue said that the government’s negotiating committee will continue its efforts to engage in dialogue with the opposition, despite the opposition’s absence from the talks.

