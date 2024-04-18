Govt notifies 50pc reduction on traffic fines

Saudi Arabia has reduced traffic fine reduction by 50 percent to all citizens, residents and visitors.

The Saudi traffic fine reduction will be applied to all the accumulated traffic fines incurred before Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The reduction is in line with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman.

The Saudi Arabia General Directorate of Traffic started implementing a royal directive that mandates a 50 percent reduction in accumulated traffic fines, effective from Thursday, April 18.

The fine reduction covers all violations committed before April 18, 2024 and all accumulated traffic fines must be settled within six months starting from April 18 until October 18, 2024.

Any other traffic issued after Thursday April 18 will be subject to Article 75 of the Traffic Law, which allows for a 25 percent reduction of the fine for one violation.

These violations are drifting, driving under the influence of drugs or banned substances, exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h on roads with a speed limit of 120 km/h, or by more than 30 km/h on roads with a speed limit of 140 km/h.