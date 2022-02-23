Govt notifies 15pc raise in salaries

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday notified 15 percent raise in salaries of federal government employees from March 1, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, 15 percent special allowance will be given to the federal government employees from Grade-1 to Grade-19.

In this connection, circulation has been issued to all concerned government departments.

The federal government this month had announced 15 per cent increase in the salaries of government employees. The government has announced 15pc disparity allowance for Grade 1 to 19 employees.

The Ministry of Finance had announced that the disparity allowance will be applicable from March 1 while a summary of Time Scale Promotion is also being considered.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to hike salaries of the civil armed forces last week.

The premier had announced to raise salaries of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel by 15 per cent.

