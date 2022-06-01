Govt officer sentenced in billions of rupees assets reference

QUETTA: An accountability court on Wednesday awarded seven years jail term and 630 million rupees fine to a government official in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

Accountability Judge Aftab Ahmed Lone handed jail sentence and slapped 650 million rupees fine to Ali Gul Kurd, a serving government officer of Grade-20 and former managing director of Pasni Fish Harbour.

Ali Gul Kurd, in an assets beyond means inquiry found to have billions of rupees properties in his name. “His commercial plazas and other billions of rupees worth properties have been confiscated by the government,” a spokesperson of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has stated.

“He has been arrested and sent to jail,” NAB spokesperson said.

The NAB executive board had approved filing of corruption reference against Ali Gul Kurd in December 2019, for having assets unmatched to known sources of income.

