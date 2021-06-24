Govt invites oil tankers association for talks

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has thrown an olive branch to the protesting oil tankers contractors, inviting the All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association for dialogues.

According to details, the Petroleum Division has invited the oil tankers association for talks tomorrow at 12:00 am.

The representatives of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will also be attending the meeting.

The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Contractors Association went on a countrywide strike on Thursday, sparking fears that the strike could lead to a shortage of petroleum products in the country.

The striking oil tankers contractors have announced to cut off the supplies of petroleum products to fuel stations across the country until their demands are not met. They said they have stopped oil tankers wherever they were in the country.

The association’s president Abidullah Afridi demanded that income and withholding tax be reduced from 3.5 per cent to 2.5pc.

Shoib Ashraf, an office-bearer of the association, said they be given a share in the White Oil Pipeline (WOP).

ast year in July, the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association had announced the countrywide strike for an indefinite period to protest against the increase in income tax, provincial service and toll taxes.