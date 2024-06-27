Govt only talks about K-IV project for a decade: Ali Khursheedi

KARACHI: Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly has said that the government only talking about the K-IV water project for a decade, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking over the budget in Sindh Assembly, MQM’s Ali Khursheedi said that the government should have told it knows and feels the Karachi citizens’ need. “They should have talk about the K-V and K-VI now”.

“The Government of Sindh has understood the People’s Party’s manifesto ‘Don’t opt for a thought'”, criticizing the government, the opposition leader said.

Blasting the city’s power utility over rampant load shedding in Karachi in extremely hot weather, he said, “K-Electric is like a mean person who cannot be set right unless being kicked”.

He said the CEO K-Electric acting like the viceroy and demanded FIR being registered against the power utility.

He urged Sindh’s chief minister to discuss all three power companies in the province with the prime minister, “Either they set their direction right or being kicked out of the province”.