Govt, opposition members trade punches in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Chaos erupted in the Punjab Assembly on Monday when the heated session spiralled into a physical altercation between government and opposition lawmakers.

The session turned violent after MPAs from both sides exchanged punches on the assembly floor.

The brawl broke out during a heated discussion on the disqualification of Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and the imprisonment of PTI founder Imran Khan. Opposition members began chanting slogans against the government, further escalating tensions.

Government MPA Ehsan Riaz reportedly made remarks that the opposition deemed inappropriate, provoking outrage. A scuffle ensued between Ehsan Riaz and opposition MPA Khalid Nisar Dogar, with both trading slaps.

Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq intervened in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, but to no avail.

Despite repeated warnings from Acting Speaker Zahid Iqbal Channar to restore order, the lawmakers continued hurling verbal abuses and physically confronting each other.

Opposition members later claimed that the altercation began after a government lawmaker used offensive language on the assembly floor. Following the clash, the Acting Speaker suspended opposition MPA Khalid Nisar Dogar for 15 sittings.

In protest, opposition lawmakers announced a boycott of the assembly proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified three lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following their convictions in cases related to May 9 riots.

The ECP has issued notifications disqualifying Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Bhachar, and Ahmed Chattha.

The ECP also declared seats held by Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Ahmad Khan Bhachar, and Ahmad Chattha vacant.

Ahmad Chattha and Malik Ahmad Bhachar were elected from NA-66 Wazirabad and PP-87 Mianwali, respectively. The election watchdog has also vacated the seat held by Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, who was elected as member of the upper house in 2021.