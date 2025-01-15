Govt, opposition MPs ‘demand’ increase in salaries

ISLAMABAD: The government and opposition members of the National Assembly have jointly demanded a salary increase, amid ‘rising’ inflation, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the members said that they are unable to make ends meet on their current salary. The lawmakers argued that their salaries have not kept pace with the increasing cost of living, making it difficult for them to sustain themselves.

Sources revealed that the matter will be taken up by the Speaker National Assembly before the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. The lawmakers are demanding that their salaries be brought on par with those of their counterparts in the Punjab and Balochistan assemblies.

In addition to demanding a salary increase, the Speaker of the National Assembly has also ordered an audit of the salaries of lawmakers from Punjab and Balochistan.

The Speaker has also sought details of the assembly’s budget, indicating a broader effort to review and reform the compensation and benefits of lawmakers.

Read More: Punjab Assembly approves massive 426% salary hike for MPAs

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly approved the manyfold increase in the monthly salaries of MPAs, provincial ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, parliamentary secretaries and other officials.

The 19th session of the Punjab Assembly was held under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman tabled the bill to increase the salaries of members of the assembly.

Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar raised some nominal objections before the House passed the bill with a majority vote.

The monthly salary of a member of the provincial assembly (MPA) has been increased by 426 percent to Rs4,00000 from the previous Rs76,000.

Similarly, the salary of a provincial minister surged by 860 percent, reaching Rs9,60,000 from the previous amount of Rs1,00000.

Also, the salary of the speaker assembly was hiked from Rs1,25000 to Rs9,50,000, while the deputy speaker’s salary rose from Rs1,20,000 to Rs7,75,000.

The pay of a parliamentary secretary increased from Rs83,000 to Rs4,51,000, while a special assistant received an increment from Rs1,00000 to Rs 6,65,000, and advisor secured a pay hike from Rs1,00000 to Rs6,65000.