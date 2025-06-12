Govt plans issuance of over One Lac gas connections in FY 2025-26

ISLAMABAD: The government has planned to issue new gas connections during the next financial year despite rampant shortages across the country.

According to a budget paper, the government has fixed a target of issuing 1,15,530 gas connections in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2025-26.

In the new financial year 550 new commercial and 350 industrial gas connections target has been fixed for issuance.

“In Sindh and Balochistan 85,740 gas connections will be given next year in the Sui Southern company’s system,” according to the budget document.

In the Sui Northern area 30,530 gas connections will be issued in Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, a revised target of the new gas connections in current year has been fixed at 20,061, according to the budget paper.

It is to be mentioned here that Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik had earlier said that a decision regarding lifting the ban on domestic gas connections will be made soon.

Malik, in a statement, said that he had already discussed the matter of lifting of ban on domestic gas connections with the prime minister earlier and will keep the public informed on any progress.

The minister revealed that the government has taken significant measures to curb diesel smuggling across the country.

He said the digitalization of all trucks transporting diesel will soon be completed, and the unloading points of these tankers will now be recorded in the official system.

He also announced the launch of a nationwide drive to digitize all petrol pumps, noting that manual filling machines enable fuel theft and the sale of smuggled diesel.

Petrol stations are now being mandated to install digital systems, with data integration to be ensured with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).