Govt plans to hike power tariff by Rs14.24 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to collect Rs55 billion from consumers in electricity bills deferred due to floods last year, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the Energy Ministry has sent recommendations to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to charge Rs14.24 per unit in electricity bills in the wake of fuel adjustment charges.

Consumers using 200 units per month will pay a surcharge of Rs10.34 per unit while Rs14.24 per unit will be received from electricity users consuming units up to 300. Similarly, the government will collect Rs9.90 per unit from farmers during the eight months.

Karachi Electric (KE) consumers will pay Rs13.87 per unit as fuel adjustment charges during the period. The process to collect the charges will be initiated after getting Nepra’s nod.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved 50 paisa per unit hike in electricity tariff.

The power companies had filed a petition for recovery of 17 billion rupees on account of adjustment in second quarter of the current year.

After conclusion of the hearing the NEPRA announced to release a detailed judgment after review of the figures.

