Govt prepares to hike parliamentarians’ travel allowance

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has pulled up its socks to increase travel allowances of parliamentarians after Senate chairman and National Assembly (NA) speaker, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The parliamentarians’ demand to raise travel allowances has borne fruit as the government prepared a draft bill to fulfil the demand.

The draft bill recommended to raise the travel allowance of the parliamentarians from Rs10 per kilometre to Rs30 per kilometre. Sources told ARY News that the lawmakers are being paid Rs10 per kilometre in terms of travel allowances since 1980.

It was recommended to initially raise the allowances for the Senate chairman, deputy chairman and senators. The government will have to pay nearly Rs100 million in terms of travel allowances to the senators.

The draft bill also recommended to pay Rs150,000 to those senators who are not using government vehicles. The draft bill is expected to be presented before the parliament this week.