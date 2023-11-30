18.9 C
Govt taking steps to privatise non-profitable state entities: minister

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad on Thursday said that the caretaker government was taking all important steps to privatize non-profitable entities of the country.

The people will hear good news about Roosevelt Hotel, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said, “We will make Pakistan International Airline a profitable institution after completing its privatization process in phases.”

Commenting on DISCOs, he said that the caretaker government was making all-out efforts to enhance the efficiency of all such units which were not producing results.

The country cannot bear the economic burden of sick units anymore. There is a need to make hard decisions in the larger national interests, he added.

In reply to a question about the delay in the privatization process, he said the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) could not pay attention to the privatization process and Pakistan had to face heavy losses due to weak policies of the past PTI regime.

