Govt kicks off process for new NAB chief’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has started the process for the appointment of the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported citing sources.

The government and Opposition have recommended three, three names for the new NAB chairman, said sources.

The government has recommended the name of Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar for new anti-accountability bureau chief, sources informed ARY News.

The name of Aijaz Jaffer is also under consideration for the post of NAB chairman, they said.

According to sources, the Opposition has forwarded three names for the NAB chief post. The names are Justice (r) Dost Muhammad, former bureaucrat Nasir Mahmood Khosa and Salman Siddique.

The development comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives to the law minister for expediting the appointment process of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

The law minister had been directed by the premier to expedite the process of appointments of the anti-corruption watchdog’s chairman. Following the orders, the law minister had started work on the summary related to the appointment of the new NAB chairman.

In October, the federal government had said that PM Imran Khan will consult the opposition, not Shehbaz Sharif, the Opposition leader in National Assembly, over the appointment of NAB chairman.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that PM Imran Khan will never consult Shehbaz Sharif over the NAB chairman’s appointment and if the opposition wanted consultation over the matter then they should replace the incumbent opposition leader.

