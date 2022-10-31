Govt promotes Assembly Secretariat employees

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday notified promotions of Assembly Secretariat employees, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the federal government has issued a notification regarding the promotions of Assembly Secretariat employees. Chief Cameraman of the National Assembly Zafar Sultan and NA House Attendant Khurshed Ahmed has been promoted to Grade 20.

Senior Private Secretary Muhib Ali Phulpoto has been promoted to BPS-21 while Senior PS to Secretary in the NA Muhammad Saghir has been promoted to BPS-20. Directo to Deputy Speaker Zaid Rafiq has been promoted to BPS-20 and appointed as Director of Telecasting.

While Telecasting Assistant in the NA Atif Hussain has been promoted to BPS-17 and appointed as Assitant Director of Telecasting. While Waseem Anjum has been appointed as AD of Telecasting and promoted to BPS-17.

The promotions were announced at the Finance Committee’s recommendation.

