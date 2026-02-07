Govt proposes fixed electricity charges for consumers under 300 Units

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to impose fixed monthly charges on electricity consumers using up to 300 units, ARY News reported.

The Power Division has filed a formal petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), which is scheduled to hear the request on February 10.

Currently, fixed charges are only applicable to consumers who use more than 300 units per month.

However, the Power Division has now proposed that the government extend these fixed charges to both “protected” and “non-protected” categories.

If approved, this move will ensure that even low-consumption households contribute a set amount to the monthly bill, regardless of their actual energy usage.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the electricity prices by 28 Paisa per unit in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, NEPRA has issued a notification announcing an increase of 28 paisa per unit in electricity prices under the December fuel price adjustment. The revised electricity rates will be reflected in February bills for consumers across the country, including all major electric distribution companies.

According to the notification, the electricity price hike will apply to general consumers nationwide. However, exemptions have been made for lifeline tariff users and electric vehicle charging stations, which will not see the increase.

NEPRA clarified that the electricity price adjustment is part of the routine monthly fuel cost pass-through mechanism, aimed at reflecting fluctuations in fuel prices. With this adjustment, electricity prices will now be slightly higher, affecting household and commercial consumers alike.

The authority emphasized that such increases are periodically reviewed and communicated in advance, allowing consumers to prepare for the changes in electricity bills.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) introduced a new mechanism for the purchase and supply of electricity from net metering consumers, issuing the NEPRA Prosumer Regulations 2025.

Under the new framework, separate tariffs will apply for electricity purchased from net metering consumers and electricity supplied to them by power distribution companies. Power companies will purchase electricity from net metering users at the National Average Energy Purchase Price, while electricity will be supplied to these consumers at the prevailing consumer tariff.

NEPRA has also formally introduced the term “prosumer” for net metering consumers, those who both produce and consume electricity.

According to the regulations, no consumer will be allowed to generate electricity beyond their sanctioned load. NEPRA will have the authority to review and reassess the generation capacity of net metering consumers when required.