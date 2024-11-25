Govt, PTI face-off in critical protest negotiations

ISLAMABAD: Negotiations are currently underway between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the Minister’s Enclave regarding the ongoing protest, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the government’s delegation includes Amir Muqam, Ayaz Sadiq, and Mohsin Naqvi, while PTI is represented by Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, and Barrister Gohar in the Govt-PTI negotiations.

The primary focus of the Govt-PTI negotiations is to finalize the designated protest point. There is a proposal to declare ‘Peshawar Morr’ as the protest site.

Sources further stated that once the protest point is declared, the government will not impose any restrictions. Additionally, it has been proposed that protesters will not move beyond the designated point.

Earlier today, a significant meeting was held at Adiala Jail between PTI founder Imran Khan and chairman PTI Barrister Gohar and Provincial Advisor for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali, lasting one and a half hours.

According to sources, Barrister Gohar and Barrister Saif sought Imran Khan’s permission to engage in talks with government representatives. As part of the strategy, a committee will be formed to consult party members regarding the location of the sit-in.

The government reportedly proposed an alternative venue to D-Chowk, offering facilitation if PTI agrees to the suggestion.

PTI’s leadership reiterated its demands, which include the release of Imran Khan and all detained party members. Sources indicate that the party is unwilling to compromise until their conditions are met.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Barrister Gohar stated that the protest call issued by Imran Khan remains final, dismissing any speculation about its cancellation.

In a related development on November 25, a case had been registered at Ghulam Mehmoodabad Police Station in Faisalabad against the PTI founder, Imran Khan and 45 workers.

FIR filed on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ashfaq includes 13 charges, including terrorism, vandalism, and damaging public property.

The FIR also mentions resistance against police and anti-government slogans during the protest. PTI protesters allegedly attacked police officers and personnel with sticks, according to the complaint. 35 protesters have been arrested, while others managed to flee.