Govt announces public holiday on Aug 8 and 9

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday announced a two-day public holiday on August 8-9 as federal Ashura holidays, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the government, the federal cabinet approved a two-day holiday on account of Ashura.

It is pertinent to mention here that Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on August 9 (Tuesday).

Covid SOPs

On July 22, the government issued new coronavirus guidelines to be observed during the Majalis in the month of Muharram.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the wearing of mask and use of sanitisers have been made mandatory during the Muharram Majalis and processions.

The NCOC said that only vaccinated people would attend the Majalis, which would be held in open and spacious places with adequate ventilation arrangements. It further said that social distancing during congregations and processions would also be mandatory.

The forum said that people aged above 65 years and children must listen to Majlis from homes.

