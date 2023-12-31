Govt pursuing digitalisation program in health sector: minister

Caretaker Minister for Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan said Sunday that the government is working on digitalisation program to bring about improvement in health sector as well as tangible results.

Speaking at a seminar title Role of Digital Health System in Islamabad today, he said with the coordination of provinces, health related data is being integrated to formulate comprehensive reforms.

The minister said digitalisation program will help in collection of accurate, concise and clear results for future challenges.

He expressed the hope that Digital Health Centre will help in reforms and improvement of all programmes being carried out in the country.

Earlier in the month, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Nadeem Jan had said that the Global Health Security Summit will be held in Pakistan on January 10-11.

In a statement, the minister said that holding the summit is an honour for Pakistan. He said that an integrated strategy to deal with global epidemics will be formed at the global summit.

He said that the Islamabad declaration would be issued at the end of the conference. He said that Pakistan’s prestige in the field of health will be raised by hosting the world summit.

The minister said, “Hosting Global Health Security conference shows that Pakistan is leading in the field of health.”