Govt raises sales tax on CNG supply

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has raised the sales tax on compressed natural gas (CNG) supply from Rs 140 to Rs 200 per kilogram (KG), ARY News reported on Thursday.

A notification regarding the development has been issued with the increase in sales tax value for Region One and Region Two.

As per the notification, the sales tax value in Region One will rise from Rs 140 to Rs 200 per kg, with similar adjustments made in Region Two, where the sales tax value increases from Rs 135 to Rs 200 per kg.

“The sales tax will be applicable at a rate of 18% based on the value of Rs 200,” the notification said.

As per the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Region One comprises Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Gujar Khan, while Region Two includes other cities of Sindh and Punjab.

This notification comes as part of the government’s efforts to regulate and standardize sales tax values across regions, aiming to streamline tax collection and ensure compliance with tax regulations.

In January this year, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) decided to suspend the gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations.

As per details, the spokesperson said that the decision to suspend the gas supply to the CNG station was taken in the wake of the ongoing gas crisis.

He said that the gas supply will remain suspended to CNG stations across all the regions of Peshawar from tomorrow onwards.