Govt is ready for dialogue with opposition, says Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: The government is ready for political dialogue with the opposition, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said.

He said on Wednesday that the prime minister has extended invitation for talks to the opposition thrice. “Now it is up to the opposition whether they come to the dialogue or not”.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI’s founder has been in search of another May-9.

He said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is running here and there for this objective. “People will reject their strike call,” adviser said.

“We will lead the operation against terrorism to success,” he said. “If provincial government created obstacles, then the chances of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could increase,” Adviser to the PM said.