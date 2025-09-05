Govt ready for dialogue with Balochistan political representatives: Talal

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday reaffirmed the federal government’s willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue with Balochistan’s leadership and political representatives to resolve the province’s longstanding issues.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he acknowledged an ongoing protest on a major road in the Red Zone, in front of the National Press Club, and emphasized that the authorities have been providing security and necessary facilitation to the demonstrators for several days.

“The government, along with the district administration, has been in continuous contact with the protesters, trying to address their concerns through proper channels,” he added.

He noted that although the protest was initially launched to highlight specific issues, some individuals have attempted to exploit it for personal or political point-scoring.

“We remain in dialogue with the protestors and are ready to engage with them on a comprehensive plan to address their lawful demands,” he said.

Chaudhry also referred to prior efforts, including engagements with political parties such as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and discussions under the Prime Minister’s Committee on Balochistan, where relevant issues were discussed transparently.

Addressing the matter of missing persons, he stated that around 2,000 registered cases exist under the law and are being monitored by the relevant commission in strict accordance with legal procedures.

“The government does not allow anyone to act beyond legal boundaries, and the issue of missing persons should not be politicized or used for ulterior purposes,” he added.

Responding to another point, he said, “Holding political gatherings without proper clearance creates soft targets, whether school buses, markets, mosques, or other public spaces. Terrorists exploit these vulnerabilities.”

He said that comprehensive security assessments must precede all public events, and emphasized that the National Action Plan, developed in coordination with all provinces and political parties, will play a key role in combating terrorism and ensuring public safety.