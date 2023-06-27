Govt ready to increase taxes on salaried class: economic expert

Economic expert Khurram Shehzad said that the federal government has prepared to further increase taxes on the salaried class for expanding the tax net amid the high inflation rate, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Bakhabar Savera’, economic expert Khurram Shehzad said that the government made the salaried class scapegoat once again for expanding the tax net.

He criticised that the nationals have always borne the consequences of politicians’ mistakes and the financial burden was always imposed on the common people. “The burden of the political mistakes will be borne by the nation and the corporate sector due to vague financial decisions.”

Shehzad admitted that the issue of the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme is quite serious but the global institution has never pushed the government to do injustice to the poor nation and the corporate sector but to improve the financial matters.

“The financial issues will not be resolved through only imposing taxes on the salaried class or the corporate sector which are already paying taxes.”

The economic expert said that the salaried class is already paying 40% to 45% of their earnings in terms of taxes i.e. withdrawal of salaries from banks, payments of utility bills and 18% GST on grocery purchases.

He added that unfortunately, the citizens are not getting anything in return despite paying higher taxes as they have to resolve other issues like security, children’s education and health. He said that the injustices raised several questions over the imposition of higher taxes when the government has failed to fulfil the basic needs of its citizens.