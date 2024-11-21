Govt must reconsider its project of more canals from Indus: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the federal government to reconsider its project of more canals on Indus River, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“If the reservations of Sindh and Baluchistan not considered the project will become disputed,” Bilawal Bhutto said in a video statement.

“Don’t plan the projects that become disputed like Kalabagh Dam,” he said. PPP chairman said that instead of launching disputed projects all stakeholders should be taken into confidence.

He urged for creating consensus in provinces to ensure success of the Green Pakistan initiative.

Imposing one’s opinion by force will cause political instability and it have negative impact on the economy, Bilawal Bhutto said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday declined a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, requested by the federal government following his criticism.

Bilawal said that his refusal was not based on personal issues with government but stemmed from the concerns of his voters and provincial governments. He emphasized that the PPP had grievances with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over its handling of administrative matters in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Bilawal also raised concerns over the federal government’s approach towards the development plans in Sindh and Baluchistan, highlighting the PPP’s reservations over the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in these provinces.

On Wednesday, PPP chairman also formed a committee to raise grievances with the federal government.