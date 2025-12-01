Govt reduces light diesel, kerosene oil prices

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has announced slashing prices of light diesel and kerosene oil, as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified reduced prices.

Light diesel price has been reduced by Rs7.03 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs163.77 per liter.

Kerosene oil price has been slashed by Rs1.48 per liter and the revised price of the fuel now stands at Rs192.86 per liter.

The government of Pakistan yesterday announced a reduction in petroleum prices, providing relief to consumers amid rising fuel costs. Petrol prices were reduced by Rs2 per liter, bringing the new petrol price to Rs263.45 per liter.

High-speed diesel has also become cheaper, with a cut of Rs4.79 per liter. The revised price of high-speed diesel now stands at Rs279.65 per liter.

The latest adjustment in petrol prices comes as part of the government’s routine fortnightly review. Officials say petrol prices will continue to be monitored closely in the coming weeks, particularly as international oil markets remain volatile.

It was being expected earlier that petrol prices in Pakistan will fall by Rs3.70 to Rs6.35 per liter from December 1, 2025, for the upcoming fortnight.

The revised fuel prices will take effect from Monday, December 1, 2025.