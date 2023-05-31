Govt reduces petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced the prices of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products once again for the next 15 days, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While addressing a press conference, Ishaq Dar said that no major changes were seen in oil prices in global market.

He announced the reduction in petrol price by Rs8 per litre, diesel price by Rs5 per litre and light diesel by Rs5 for the next 15 days.

The new price of petrol has been reduced from 270 to Rs262 per litre, diesel from Rs258 to Rs253 per litre and light diesel from Rs152 to Rs147 per litre. No changes were made in the kerosene price which is stable at Rs164.70 per litre.

The new prices of petroleum prices will be taken into effect from June 1.

This is the third consecutive reduction in the petroleum products prices in Pakistan since April

On May 15, the finance ministry had notified a decrease in petrol, diesel and other petroleum products prices. The petrol price was reduced by Rs12 per litre, high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs30 per litre, light diesel by Rs12 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs12 per litre.

Following the reduction in petroleum products prices, the finance minister had appealed to the transporters to slash the fares.