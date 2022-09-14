Federal govt reinstates National Health Task Force to assist Health Minister

The Federal government on Wednesday announced to reinstate the National Health Task Force (NHTF) and appointed Dr Seemin Jamali as its Chairperson, ARY News reported.

According to the health ministry sources, the NHTF would be comprised of 14 members including members from Azaad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and other provinces. Director Genral Health would be the Secretary of the NHTF, they added.

Health Ministry sources added that virologists and infectious disease experts would be part of the task force. Ayesha Raza Farooq and Dr Safdar Rana would also be appointed to the NTHF.

Ministry sources said that the Task Force would provide technical assistance to the Minister of Health. The task force would work in an honourary capacity, they added.

The last head of the National Health Task Force was Nosherwan Barki.

