Govt rejects media reports regarding federal cabinet reshuffle

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Office (PMO) has refuted media reports of a federal cabinet reshuffle and termed it baseless and misleading, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources within the Prime Minister Office rejected the media reports of a reshuffle in the federal cabinet.

There were speculations about a reshuffle in the federal cabinet and ministries by the government regarding the expected changes of defence and information ministers.

It was being speculated that Pervez Khattak will be given the ministry of interior.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill rejected the speculations of any changes in the federal cabinet and termed such reports ‘incorrect’.

