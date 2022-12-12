Govt rejects summary of ending autonomous status of NAB

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government on Monday rejected the summary to end the autonomous status of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported.

As per details, the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice wrote a letter to NAB and rejected the summary to end the autonomous status Accountability watchdog.

The Ministry of Law also rejected the suggestion to end the independence of the NAB chairman.

The NAB had demanded the federal government that their employment should be declared as Civil Service Occupational Group.

In response to their summary, the Ministry of Law stated in a written letter that employment in NAB cannot be declared civil servant.

Furthermore, the letter stated that if the suggestion is accepted then the NAB will be no more an independent institution and the independence of the NAB chairman will also be culminated.

Earlier, in a bid to curtail the powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the National Assembly approved amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

The law minister said that the NAB law was used for political purposes to target opponents. “The previous government made many amendments through the passage of the ordinance and only to extend the tenure of the incumbent chairman NAB,” he said.

