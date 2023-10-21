33.9 C
Govt releases funds for health cards in KP

PESHAWAR: On the directives of the Caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azam Khan, the KP government has released funds for health cards, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Health Minister Dr. Riaz Anwar revealed that Rs 2 billion has been allocated for the health card, and directed to restore the services and eliminate the administrative deficiencies.

The Health Minister explained that the health card service had been suspended due to a shortage of funds, but following the special instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the funds have been released.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned that restrictions on unnecessary development work at MTI hospitals had been imposed.

The Health Minister further stated that MTI hospitals would shift their focus from the construction of new buildings to patient care and facilities, emphasizing attention to patient treatment and amenities.

