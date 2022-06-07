Govt restores Saturday’s weekly off; no decision on early markets’ closure

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to restore weekly off on Saturday for government employees which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier abolished, ARY News reported citing sources.

The decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here in Islamabad.

The cabinet was briefed on energy crisis and ways and means to reduce loadshedding in the country. The overall security situation of the country was also discussed in today’s meeting.

However, no decision was made in meeting over closing markets by 7pm to save power, the sources said.

A cabinet sub-committee will now deliberate over the early closure of markets after taking stakeholders into confidence, they added.

Apart from this, the federal cabinet also approved 40per cent cut in the fuel quota of ministers and government employees.

Earlier, the premier, via executive order, had directed the government offices to remain open on Saturdays, a decision approved by the cabinet.

The decision made by PM faced criticism and hundreds of govt and bank employees staged a protest in Islamabad and Karachi against the government decision.

Energy crisis deepens

The energy crisis in the country has deepened as the power shortfall sits at over 7,000MW. According to the power division sources, the demand in the country for electricity has exceeded 27,200MW while the production capability rests at 21,000MW.

The duration of unannounced load shedding in rural and urban areas remains 12 hours.

“There is a nationwide power production of 21,000MW, resulting in a shortfall of 7200 MW,” they added.

Despite claims by the federal government and the PM’s strict orders to curb load-shedding, severe power cuts are being experienced across the country causing damages to businesses in particular

