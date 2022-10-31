Govt reverses wheat support price summary after PPP protest, say Naveed Qamar

The federal cabinet on Monday returned the minimum wheat support price summary of Rs3000/40 kg after the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) protested over the low price, says Naveed Qamar, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday morning, approved the minimum support price of wheat at Rs3,000/40 kg for 2022-23. The summary has been annulled after the PPP leadership protested the prices, a news summary would be released setting a better price, PPP leader Naveed Qamar said.

PPP leader added that the party believes that the country’s progress depends on the progress of farmers. The PPP had set a minimum support price of wheat to Rs950 in 2008, he added.

The wheat price summary has been returned after the PPP’s protest, the government will issue a revised summary with a better minimum support price. The price should beneficial to farmers, he added.

Sindh has fixed the wheat price at Rs4000, while the federal government has ensured that they will also raise the price, he added.

Talking about the PTI long march the PPP leader said that Imran Khan’s struggle is focused on power since he has been outsed. PTI cannot get a snap election through the long march, he added.

