Govt sacks DG Pakistan Sports Board Asif Zaman

The federal government has removed Director General (DG) of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Asif Zaman from his position, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the removal of the DG PSB on Friday.

According to detials, Asif Zaman was appointed as the PSB DG in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Federal Minsiter Ahsan Mazari was not satisfied with Asif Zaman’s performance, sources told.

Asif Zaman was appointed for three years by the PTI government.

